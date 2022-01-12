PHOTO: Bus Charred After Catching Fire Outside Elementary School In Wakefield

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A school bus was charred after catching fire Wednesday morning outside Woodville Elementary School in Wakefield.

No one was hurt in the incident. Wakefield Public Schools superintendent Doug Lyons praised bus driver Kim Audet for calling the fire department after smelling smoke and seeing flames under the hood of the bus at about 6 a.m.

School opening was delayed an hour so the fire could be extinguished, and crews could remove ice from the parking lot that resulted from firefighting efforts.

Audet’s quick thinking helped save three other buses that were parked nearby, the superintendent said.

“I am extremely proud of everyone who helped this morning, from Kim recognizing the danger, to firefighters who extinguished the flames, to our facilities and public works teams who helped mitigate the impact of the incident on the school day,” Lyons said in a statement.