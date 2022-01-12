ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

PHOTO: Bus Charred After Catching Fire Outside Elementary School In Wakefield

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A school bus was charred after catching fire Wednesday morning outside Woodville Elementary School in Wakefield.

No one was hurt in the incident. Wakefield Public Schools superintendent Doug Lyons praised bus driver Kim Audet for calling the fire department after smelling smoke and seeing flames under the hood of the bus at about 6 a.m.

School opening was delayed an hour so the fire could be extinguished, and crews could remove ice from the parking lot that resulted from firefighting efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nggEB_0djx19ye00

The Wakefield school bus that caught on fire (Photo credit: Wakefield Fire)

Audet’s quick thinking helped save three other buses that were parked nearby, the superintendent said.

“I am extremely proud of everyone who helped this morning, from Kim recognizing the danger, to firefighters who extinguished the flames, to our facilities and public works teams who helped mitigate the impact of the incident on the school day,” Lyons said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

WATCH: Driver Slams Into Duxbury Sanding Truck During Storm

DUXBURY (CBS) – A surveillance camera captured a speeding driver slamming into a Duxbury sanding truck during a recent storm. Police said the video should serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down during bad weather. Police said the crash happened Saturday night on Tremont Street in front of Duxbury Fire Department. The driver, who police said was “traveling too fast for the conditions,” can be seen slamming into a town sanding truck. Following the crash, the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck operator also suffered minor injuries. “The Duxbury Police would like to remind drivers to reduce their speed and be cautious when driving in winter weather to compensate for decreased visibility and increased stopping distances. It could save your life,” Duxbury Police Chief Stephen McDonald said. “We would also like to point out that crashes like this are exactly why the Massachusetts ‘Move Over Law’ was enacted. The law mandates drivers to slow down and move over for road maintenance, public safety, and other service vehicles. The people who put their lives at risk to help others deserve this protection and your attention.”
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters Battle Cold, Flames At Laundromat And Apartment Building In Malden

MALDEN (CBS) – Firefighters battled cold temperatures and a massive fire on Grove Street in Malden Monday night. The three-alarm fire broke out in a building that has a laundromat on the ground floor and two floors of apartments above it. There are six apartments in the building. No injuries have been reported. Malden Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said when crews arrived, the fire was in the rear of the building and extended into the attic. “The companies arriving did a quick primary search to determine that fortunately the building at time of arrival was empty, there were no civilians to be removed at that time,” Sullivan said. The cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to keep the fire from spreading. “The firefighters are not only contending with a rapidly extending fire, but also icing conditions,” Sullivan said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Attleboro Man Killed, 16-Year-Old Hurt In Seekonk Crash

SEEKONK (CBS) – One person was killed and a teenager was hurt in a crash involving two cars in Seekonk early Thursday morning. The cars collided head-on on Route 152 near Pond Street around 4 a.m. One driver, a 25-year-old man, died. He has been identified as Shawn Nguon of Attleboro. The other driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.” The road was shut down for about four hours. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
SEEKONK, MA
CBS Boston

Mass Pike Ramp To I-95 Shut Down After Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over In Weston

WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crashed on a ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to I-95 (Route 128) in Weston early Wednesday, shutting it down for nearly three hours at the start of the morning commute. The truck rolled over on the ramp from the Pike eastbound as it was heading to 95 north just after 5 a.m. State Police shut down the ramp and diverted ramp traffic onto 95 south. The ramp from 95 north to the Pike was also blocked off. State Police said the driver, a 50-year-old man from Springfield, had minor injuries. He was issued a citation. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The truck was towed away and the ramp re-opened around 8 a.m. Earlier today Troopers from the Weston State Police barracks had their hands full with a TT rollover I90 EB on the ramp to 95 NB in Weston. The operator sustained minor injuries, fuel was leaking from the truck, and traffic was diverted causing delays. Here’s a video of the flip. pic.twitter.com/vonwY8MDpJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 12, 2022 No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
WESTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodville, MA
Wakefield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Wakefield, MA
CBS Boston

Brighton Cab Driver Fights Off Passenger Who Attacked Her With Knife And Hammer

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston taxi driver says she saw her life and family flash before her eyes when a passenger attacked her with a hammer and knife. “I panicked. I panicked,” Lilt Molla recalled of the Wednesday morning attack in Brighton. It was the most frightening ride of her life – one that left Molla with seven stitches on her forehead. The cab driver said she picked the passenger up near Jette Court at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Things took a violent turn just minutes into the trip. “She pulled out a big knife and she had a hammer in her right hand...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Quincy Food Pantry Gets $10,000 In Donations To Fix Broken Heating System That Forced It To Close

QUINCY (CBS) – The Interfaith Food Pantry in Quincy is getting some much needed helped from the community. They had to shut down earlier this week when the heating system broke, making it too cold inside for volunteers to work safely. Several families weren’t able to get their groceries. It will cost $27,000 to fix the old heating system. Since WBZ-TV did a story on the pantry Tuesday, the organization has received pledges of $10,000 to help them with the repair bill. They’ve also received several calls from HVAC specialists and electricians offering help with the project. The old heating unit will be removed from the roof and replaced with a new one Saturday. The pantry’s executive director said the donations prove that people are “inherently good and willing to help.”
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

‘It Looks Like Hell Is Getting A Facelift,’ Boston Clears Out Remaining Tents Along Mass And Cass

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston cleared out all of the remaining tents Wednesday for people living on the sidewalks near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Front end loaders and garbage trucks were brought in to demolish the tents and clean up scattered debris. Mayor Michelle Wu set a January 12 deadline to remove the tents in the area known as Mass and Cass and connect people experiencing homelessness with temporary housing and services. “Some of these people have been here for such a long time it’s become their home, it’s what they know,” said Jason Campbell,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Body Pulled From Learned Pond In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A man’s body was pulled from Learned Pond in Framingham on Tuesday. Framingham Police confirmed that someone came to police headquarters to report the discovery. The body appears to be an adult male, but he has not yet been identified. No further information is currently available.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Catching Fire#Accident#Wakefield Fire#Audet
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery’s Relatives Say System Failed The Missing Girl

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators were back at the former home of the father of a missing New Hampshire girl who hasn’t been seen in two years. Harmony Montgomery’s relatives are taking their own steps to try and find her. “She’s a sweet little girl,” said Erin Montgomery as she taped flyers with her missing grand niece’s photo on them. Harmony Montgomery was five when she was last seen. She would be seven now. “We just want her home,” she said. The flyers went up near the scene on Gilford Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, where police searched the property of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy