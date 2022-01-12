Noah Is On Necks With His New Single "Moving Different"

The Chloe Bailey-Gunna timeline has always pointed to signs of romance between the two. Every time the two are spotted together, it only adds fuel to the fire. Rumors of a relationship first began when Gunna flirted with Chloe by reposting her tongue-out photo on his Instagram story. Next, he brought Chloe to his hometown Atlanta and took her to a Hawks-Mavericks basketball game in October. While he insisted it was just a friendly meeting, the duo continued to spend time together: "Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO