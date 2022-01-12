ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Noah Is On Necks With His New Single "Moving Different"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey-based rapper Noah really started popping off throughout 2021. The flurry of singles he unleashed since the spring of last year has helped boost his profile and the CXR camp's presence beyond...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Fuels Gunna Relationship Rumors By Celebrating Their Collaborative Song

The Chloe Bailey-Gunna timeline has always pointed to signs of romance between the two. Every time the two are spotted together, it only adds fuel to the fire. Rumors of a relationship first began when Gunna flirted with Chloe by reposting her tongue-out photo on his Instagram story. Next, he brought Chloe to his hometown Atlanta and took her to a Hawks-Mavericks basketball game in October. While he insisted it was just a friendly meeting, the duo continued to spend time together: "Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Durk Calls Out ‘Goofies’ Who Like to Act ‘Tuff as Hell’

One thing Lil Durk won’t stand for in the New Year is people who front like they’re tough but aren’t. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to share his grievances, writing, “I don’t say much but I’m tired of making goofies on our end look tuff as hell knowing n***as teddy bear,” per Say Cheese TV.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Can't Contain His Excitement For Gunna's New Album "DS4"

Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna came up at around the same time, forming a partnership based on their incredible chemistry in the studio. The two have recorded dozens and dozens of songs as a duo, colliding for the 2018 collaborative mixtape Drip Harder. Together, they have released some of the most memorable rap songs of the last few years, including "Drip Too Hard," "Sold Out Dates," "Blindfold," "Chanel" with Young Thug, and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dancing differently with Noah and Ava

Noah Robbins’ adoption story published one year ago today. Splashed across the first edition of goodness was then-5-year-old Noah with his blaze-red hair, his adoptive parents’ shining smiles and the Row House Cinemas marquee that read “Happy Adoption Day, Noah.” It was the culmination of a four-year adoption journey for the Lawrenceville couple, 1,275 days in foster care for their son and a year of learning to care for a medically complicated child.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Readied His Career For Takeoff With "Astronaut Status"

At the turn of the 2010s, rappers had to go above and beyond to earn their debut albums. A popular track on YouTube or a viral moment on social media simply wasn’t going to cut it. Many of the artists who currently make up Hip-Hop’s upper echelon, from Drake and Nicki Minaj to J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, had to release several mixtapes to gain enough traction to merit a full-length commercial release. While they typically weren’t able to directly profit from free streams and downloads of some of their most revered material to date, those mixtapes played an integral role in developing some of the industry’s most beloved artists today.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Necks#Looking On#Cxr
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von's Initials Tattooed On Her Face

Dallas-born rapper Asian Doll had been dating late Chicago-based rapper King Von for a few weeks at the time of his murder, and she has been riding for him ever since his death. In the months following his passing, Von's memory was etched onto Asian's skin a total of five times, with the rapper showing off her various Von-inspired tattoos. Last week, she paid tribute to the late drill rapper yet again, getting his initials tattooed onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Reveals Jadakiss Called Him After Dipset Verzuz: '[He] Gave Me A Lot Of Motivation'

Jadakiss made his presence felt in Hip Hop during 2021 thanks to his dominating performance on the Verzuz stage during The LOX’s battle against fellow New York crew Dipset. One rhymer inspired by Kiss’ longevity is G Herbo, who revealed in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop that the Yonkers legend called him after the epic Verzuz matchup in August and blessed him with a pep talk.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Gunna Shares Track-list for New Album ‘Drip Season 4’

For the fourth and final time, drip season its approaching us, and Gunna is ready for it. Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper released the track-list for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4 and it’s loaded with superstars. Although, Gunna said that this would be the last installment of his Drip...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Puts Another Hole In His Face For The New Year

Lil Uzi Vert has never been one to hide from reinvention. After all, he’s the same rapper who decided to place a $24 million pink diamond in his forehead last February. Before bringing in 2022, the Eternal Atake rapper chose to add another piercing to his impressive collection. In...
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Tells The 85 South Comedy Show Hosts He Has to Use the Bathroom, Never Comes Back – Watch

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Rozay appeared on a recent episode of the show, which aired on Dec. 17. The interview with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean seemed to be going well until around the 37-minute mark. After enthusiastically answering a question about his early singles "Hustlin" and "Push It," Ross notifies the hosts he needs to take a leak. "Let me use the bathroom one time and I'ma take this jacket off," Ross says before taking a sip of his beverage and exiting the room.
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nas Is Selling Royalty Rights to 2 of His Songs As NFTs

Investment platform Royal has teamed up with Nas to release a portion of the streaming royalty rights to two of the rapper’s songs as NFTs. The platform’s first sale, beginning January 11, will allow the general public to own “limited digital assets” — Royal’s term for its NFTs — for his songs “Ultra Black” off of the Grammy Award winning-album King’s Disease, and “Rare” a single from 2022 Grammy Award-nominated King’s Disease II. A limited number of tokens will be released for each song ranging in tiers representing different royalty ownership — 1,110 total tokens for “Rare” and 760 for “Ultra Black.” Each tier is based on the rights percentage for each NFT and prices range from $50 USD to about $10,000 USD.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Announces New Mixtape 'Feed Tha Streets 3'

W1Roddy Ricch has officially announced his upcoming mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3. The young rapper took to Twitter to confirm the news, simply writing, “FTS 3 comin 2022, u n****s playin wit my top.” Ricch’s news arrives less than a month after he dropped his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial followup LIVE LIFE FAST, which featured appearances from Future on “all good,” 21 Savage and Kodak Black on “hibachi,” Takeoff on “paid my dues,” Jamie Foxx on “no way,” Alex Isley and Ty Dolla $ign on “slow it down,” Fivio Foreign on “murda one,” Lil Baby on “moved to miami” and Gunna on “don’t i.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Central Cee Wants To Get In Some "Retail Therapy" On His New Single

West London's Central Cee is starting 2022 off with a banger called "Retail Therapy," which features production from Nastylgia and Young Chencs who sampled "Wildflower" by Hank Crawford – best known for its appearance on Kanye West's "Drive Slow," as Complex notes. The new single, dropped on January 6th,...
RETAIL
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma & Brandy Link Up On "Lady Z Strikes Back"

The success of ABC's Queens has led to some significant praise. The ABC series began airing in October 2021 and made its return this week after a break dow the holidays. Fans have been gushing over the show, which finds Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez take on the role of estranged bandmates who saw success in the 90s under the name "Nasty Bitches." Given the type of talent they enlisted for the show, it was only natural that the soundtrack earned some serious cuts from some of the show's main characters.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy