Federal prosecutors have agreed to a plea deal with a defendant charged in an international cactus trafficking scheme in northern Arizona. Jerrid Maloy was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay less than $4,715.48 in restitution after admitting to being part of the trafficking ring. Between 2016 and 2018, Maloy stole cactus from washes and sides of the road in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and either sold them to buyers around the world or conspired with another man to do so. The money will go to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

