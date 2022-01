Southwest of Austin sits Wimberley, Texas and while real estate there might not be in the same demand as Austin it's common knowledge that the real estate market is hot just about everywhere right now. After buying and selling homes personally I have seen the difference that photos can make when trying to sell your home, it can add thousands of dollars of profit into your pocket. But it's clear that the owners of the home at 166 Shady Bluff Drive in Wimberley didn't want to pay for professional photos when listing their home.

WIMBERLEY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO