ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs Kings prediction and odds for Wednesday night

By Jason Reed
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Laker fans must feel like they have a case of Deja Vu as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings once more after beating the Kings in Los Angeles last week. This time around, though, the game will be played in Sacramento. The Lakers have had two...

lakeshowlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Lakers 122#Wynnbet Rrb
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Backs Russell Westbrook Amid Another Below Average Performance

It is no secret that Russell Westbrook has consistently struggled with making shots this season. On Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, Westbrook shot 2-for-12 and only scored six points within 26 minutes out on the court. However, this is not just one bad game for the point guard. Westbrook has had very few electric games so far this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings 1/12/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Matchup Preview (1/12/22) The Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) travel to face the slumping Sacramento Kings (16-27) on Wednesday night. Prior to their 127-119 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, the Lakers were in the midst of a four game winning streak. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings, and Hawks through a combination of small-ball lineups and a Malik Monk supernova. Their average margin of victory across those four games was 15.5 points per game. With Anthony Davis close to a return, the Lakers have played inspired basketball recently. The Grizzlies ended Malik Monk’s seven game streak of 15+ points by holding him to a 7 point, 3/13 shooting dud. Monk went scorched earth and averaged 21.8 PPG the last seven games while showing the Lakers they have their 4th option on the roster already. He has established his role as a cog in the main lineup for the playoffs. Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, and Davis are set, but the Lakers may look to the trade deadline to find their last key piece. Nobody else on the depth chart has impressed enough to be the favorite. Carmelo Anthony or Trevor Ariza make the most sense positionally, but both have serious flaws that Western Conference contenders would exploit. For this matchup, Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) will both be out once again. The Lakers may continue to start LeBron at center if Richaun Holmes cannot play for the Kings.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
FanSided

FanSided

218K+
Followers
407K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy