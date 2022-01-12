Los Angeles Lakers vs Kings prediction and odds for Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Matchup Preview (1/12/22) The Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) travel to face the slumping Sacramento Kings (16-27) on Wednesday night. Prior to their 127-119 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, the Lakers were in the midst of a four game winning streak. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings, and Hawks through a combination of small-ball lineups and a Malik Monk supernova. Their average margin of victory across those four games was 15.5 points per game. With Anthony Davis close to a return, the Lakers have played inspired basketball recently. The Grizzlies ended Malik Monk’s seven game streak of 15+ points by holding him to a 7 point, 3/13 shooting dud. Monk went scorched earth and averaged 21.8 PPG the last seven games while showing the Lakers they have their 4th option on the roster already. He has established his role as a cog in the main lineup for the playoffs. Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, and Davis are set, but the Lakers may look to the trade deadline to find their last key piece. Nobody else on the depth chart has impressed enough to be the favorite. Carmelo Anthony or Trevor Ariza make the most sense positionally, but both have serious flaws that Western Conference contenders would exploit. For this matchup, Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) will both be out once again. The Lakers may continue to start LeBron at center if Richaun Holmes cannot play for the Kings.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO