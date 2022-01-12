ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown French Spot Bistro Agnes Will Not Reopen

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning of 2018, Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton opened their little French restaurant, Bistro Agnes, in downtown Portland. Ox, their celebrated wood-fired steakhouse, had just won a James Beard Award, but their experimental restaurant Superbite wasn’t working in that space. So, they swapped the porcini marshmallows and cuttlefish...

