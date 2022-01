At Newman-Locke, Victoria tells Ashland she’s frustrated that she hasn’t heard back from Billy. He questions relying on Billy when there are better ways to undermine Adam. Victoria isn’t ready to kick him to the curb just yet. She imagines the look on Adam’s face when he learns they’ve taken over Newman Media. Ashland points out she hasn’t had any issues with Adam lately. Victoria insists it’s merely business, but her husband thinks she’s once again trying to protect Billy. Victoria muses that he’s a useful tool with a plan already in motion. Ashland is doubtful about the plan and thinks she’s making a foolish move. “One I can’t say I understand.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO