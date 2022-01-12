WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm could bring heavy snow, ice to Tri-State this weekend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Much of the eastern U.S., including the entirety of the Tri-State area, is on notice for a potential major winter storm expected to hit this weekend.

AccuWeather forecasters on Wednesday said the storm could bury much of the Heartland under a blanket of white before trekking north, triggering heavy snow, ice and rain throughout the Northeast.

“The path the storm is predicted to take is extremely rare in that it will dive well to the south and southeast across the Central states before making a sharp turn to the north and northeast along the Atlantic Seaboard,” AccuWeather meteorologists said.

Photo credit AccuWeather

The storm has the potential to turn into a bomb cyclone – a rare, hurricane-like storm that can bring intense winds and possible hail – as it makes its way north late Sunday into Monday.

A meteorologist at AccuWeather is also warning that another storm over the North Atlantic at the end of the week will likely “create a wedge of cold air” that will prevent the storm from moving out to sea.

The combined events will likely translate into a major blizzard that can cause widespread travel disruptions for those who are not observing the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Photo credit AccuWeather

It remains unclear how much snow is expected to fall over the weekend in the Tri-State area, but temperatures will remain frigid throughout the next week.

Things may improve by Wednesday, when temperatures will climb back near 40, but forecasters warn that the cold weather is here to stay.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather have already said that January is going to be colder than usual, and New York has already recorded its coldest day since 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials with the National Weather Service-New York are warning residents to take proper precautions and bundle up, noting “cold weather like this can be both dangerous and damaging.”