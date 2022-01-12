ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Aa1x_0djwx84900
Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know that it can be difficult to find a place to eat outside of regular hours. Maybe you've even left a party well after midnight in search of a late-night (or early-morning) snack. No matter what time you find yourself craving a bite to eat, whether in the middle of the day or in the dead of night, there are plenty of restaurants around North Carolina that are open 24 hours.

So which 24-hour restaurant was named the best in North Carolina ?

Midnight Diner in Charlotte

Charlotte's Midnight Diner is the perfect spot to find a meal anytime of day, from the extensive breakfast selection to sandwiches and burgers and even the Midnight Special. Learn more about Midnight Diner by visiting its website here . Note: Hours could be affected by local COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Charlotte is a major foodie city, but when you want to get away from the Champagne glasses and hip takes on traditional dishes, head to Midnight Diner. The 24-hour restaurant serves things like club sandwiches and chicken and waffles that feel like your mom made them for you."

Check out the list here to see each state's best 24-hour restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
WCNC

Armadillos are invading the Carolinas. But why?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armadillos are invading the Carolinas, but scientists aren't sure why. Most often associated with Texas, the armored mammals originated in South America. But over the past 15 years, they've been expanding their range moving into North and South Carolina and as far north as Iowa. Homeowners...
CHARLOTTE, NC
huroninsider.com

Local Arby’s restaurants sold

HURON – The local Clyde, Fremont, Huron, North Ridgeville, Port Clinton and Sheffield Village Arby’s have been sold. According to a Facebook post from longtime owner Mark Giaco, the restaurants were sold to Sun Holdings. Sun Holdings, through its Turbo Restaurants subsidiary, owns and operates nearly 650 restaurants, including Arby’s, Krispy Kreme, Cici’s Pizza, and Golden Corral locations.
HURON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
TUCSON, AZ
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Store Is A Bargain Hunters Dream

What do AirPods, vacuums, designer clothing, and 3D printers have in common? They are just some of the items you could score for $5 or less at Treasure Hunt Liquidators. This store is a North Carolina bargain hunters dream. If you live in North Carolina and are a bargain hunter this store is worth the drive from anywhere. The store is called Treasure Hunt Liquidators and it’s located off Capital Blvd in Raleigh. Understandably it gets long lines each morning before the doors open.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
mylittlefalls.com

New restaurant open on Main Street

Photo submitted – From left to right – Patience & William Titus and Tyiesha & Michael Cabrera. As I was finishing my Pilates lesson, Jeanine Kawryga entered the Pilates Studio for her lesson. The first thing she said was, “ I just ate lunch at the new restaurant up the street and it was delicious!” Well, that got my attention! Directly after my Pilates lesson, I was heading to the House of Flavor Bar & Grill to interview the new owners for this article, so I asked to interview her and she agreed.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Johnson City Press

Owner of noted former barbecue restaurant dead at 72

Alan Howell, a well-known local restauranteur who had a fondness for “The Andy Griffith Show,” politics and sailing, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 72. A longtime resident of Piney Flats, Howell was the owner of Dixie Barbeque in Johnson City, which was a favorite hangout for fans of barbecue and local political gossip.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
TMZ.com

Celebrity Christmas Meal Menus Behind Bars

Derek Chauvin will eat his first Christmas meal behind bars, while other infamous figures like R. Kelly, Joe Exotic and El Chapo already know what to expect ... so we thought we'd give you a peek at the menus. R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell are under the same roof at...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

Is This the Best Fried Chicken in Seattle?

I was told that I could find the best fried chicken in Seattle at the Chevron next to an intersection, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Graham Street, that has to wait until 2031 for the opening of a Link rail station it's been plainly missing since the completion of the first section of the line in 2009.
SEATTLE, WA
iHeart (audio)

Why are so many earthquakes happening in South Carolina recently?

Our national investigative team has learned some scammers are finding ways to redirect you from a local restaurant or business. Good Question: Why do we give up on New Year's resolutions?. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to a survey in 2019, only 7 percent of people kept all of their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local restaurants make a ‘completely unheard of’ move

Surcharge added to customer bills helps cover employee health care. A croissant from Little Tart Bakeshop costs 16 cents more than it did six months ago. Breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen is a tad more expensive, too. Ditto a drink at Ticonderoga Club. The cost increase is not a direct result of pandemic-induced inflation, nor is it to fund a wage increase. It’s to cover employee health care.
ATLANTA, GA
savannahceo.com

Parker’s Announces Plans to Build Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Parker’s Kitchen at the Corner of DeRenne and White Bluff in Savannah

Rendering of new Parker's Kitchen at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah. Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – recently announced plans to build a new Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Parker’s Kitchen on a 3.4-acre commercial site located at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga.
SAVANNAH, GA
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
628
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy