A few Yellowstone fans might have predicted what happened during the dramatic Season 4 finale. Did anyone see it coming quite like that, though?. A slow-building season concluded with a slow-building final episode that found Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) being forced to decide between the father who gave him life (played by actor Will Patton) and the one who raised him (Kevin Costner's John Dutton). It was a lose-lose situation for him. Pressed to pick between the selfish and the selfless options, he chose the former and did the unthinkable. The morality of it all — and if Garrett Randall was good or bad in the end — is a heavy part of the conversation during this new Dutton Rules podcast episode.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO