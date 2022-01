After more than 70 years, the federal government has decided that French dressing no longer needs to be regulated. "When the standard of identity was established in 1950, French dressing was one of three types of dressings we identified," the Food and Drug Administration said in the final rule posted in the Federal Register on Thursday. The other two were mayonnaise and just "salad dressing."

