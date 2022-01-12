ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Not-Guilty Plea Entered for Teen in Oxford High School Shooting

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XRqZ_0djwv3IQ00

A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school made his first appearance in trial court Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he is being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges. Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Crumbley’s attorneys had waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial. Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley entered a plea of not guilty. Crumbley said little during the hearing, except to acknowledge that he could hear the judge and confirm that he was OK with the hearing proceeding via Zoom.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a status conference for Jan. 19.

Crumbley’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, because prosecutors allege they gave Ethan the gun as an early Christmas present. They also are accused of breaching their responsibility by refusing to remove him from school two hours before the shooting when counselors confronted them with his distressing drawings of violence.

Prosecutors have said that the couple also ignored numerous warning signs about Ethan, including the teen’s fascination with Nazi propaganda and text messages in 2021 in which he told his mother that he thought “there was a demon or a ghost or someone else inside the home.”

Oxford High students returned to classes Tuesday at a different building in the district. The high school is expected to reopen Jan. 24.

Comments / 1

Related
9&10 News

Suspect Charged in 2015 Murder of Dakota Rico

In an update to a story we first brought you in October 2021 as part of our Unsolved series, a suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2015 murder of Dakota Rico on Saginaw’s South Side. On Tuesday, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office charged Marcos Torres, 25, with...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Vanderbilt Man Charged with Threatening Chief Judge

A 32-year-old Vanderbilt man has been charged with threatening the Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge on Facebook. On Monday, Jonathan Brisson was arraigned in an Otsego County court on one court of communicating a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to have no contact with the judge or the court building. Brisson also cannot possess firearms, alcohol or drugs, and if released, was ordered to undergo a community mental health evaluation prior to release.
VANDERBILT, MI
9&10 News

Lawmakers Remain Quiet on Former Speaker’s Rape Allegations

While he has not been a member of the legislature for a year now, former Speaker Lee Chatfield’s influence is still all over the House chamber. As the allegations of sexual assault made against Chatfield surfaced, people want reaction from lawmakers. Wednesday was the first legislative session day of...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
9&10 News

Year Later, Flint Water Criminal Cases Move Slowly in Court

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A year after unprecedented charges against a former Michigan governor, the Flint water prosecution of Rick Snyder and eight others is moving slowly, bogged down by disputes over millions of documents and even whether some cases were filed in the proper court. Snyder, a Republican,...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy