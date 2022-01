All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.

