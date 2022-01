An end to the nation-state, the upending of modern finance and a new world order. What could go wrong?. As cryptocurrency swells in value, both financial and cultural, it’s easy to read the phenomenon as hypercapitalist: Bitcoin’s price swings get airtime on CNBC alongside the Dow and Nasdaq. But a recent dispute among some of the industry’s top figures have served as a reminder of digital currency’s libertarian-anarchist roots.

