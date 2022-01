White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that just about everyone in the U.S. will likely be exposed to the omicron variant at some point in the near future. "I think, in many respects, omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody," Fauci told the Center for Strategic & International Studies on Tuesday.

