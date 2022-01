Human remains found in a SUV submerged in the Ohio River belong to a woman who vanished almost 20 years ago with her two young children, authorities say. Stephanie Van Nguyen was 26 when she disappeared with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, Jonathan, in April 2002. She had left a note that said she was going to drive her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder into the Ohio River.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO