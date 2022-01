Today, I took the time to scour through some data to isolate the most active New York City venture capital firms that are investing in the greatest number of NYC startups (this analysis is not based on dollar amounts) across all stages of the venture cycle. As you seek out your next round, hopefully, this will serve as a handy resource to know where the dollars are pouring in from in the NYC tech ecosystem. Included for each firm is the number of investments made in NYC startups in 2021 and the names of the NYC startups that the venture firms invested in during the year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO