This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In North Carolina

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know that it can be difficult to find a place to eat outside of regular hours. Maybe you've even left a party well after midnight in search of a late-night (or early-morning) snack. No matter what time you find yourself craving a bite to eat, whether in the middle of the day or in the dead of night, there are plenty of restaurants around North Carolina that are open 24 hours.

So which 24-hour restaurant was named the best in North Carolina ?

Midnight Diner in Charlotte

Charlotte's Midnight Diner is the perfect spot to find a meal anytime of day, from the extensive breakfast selection to sandwiches and burgers and even the Midnight Special. Learn more about Midnight Diner by visiting its website here . Note: Hours could be affected by local COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Charlotte is a major foodie city, but when you want to get away from the Champagne glasses and hip takes on traditional dishes, head to Midnight Diner. The 24-hour restaurant serves things like club sandwiches and chicken and waffles that feel like your mom made them for you."

