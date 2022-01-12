ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Snowstorm Possible this Weekend

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCQKn_0djwsujN00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A winter storm appears to be heading our way for the end of the upcoming weekend. NBC12 forecaster Nick Russo says it is too early to determine totals, but the models appear to be in agreement that a storm is heading towards Richmond.

Russo says right now, it appears the storm begins as snow on Sunday, and changes over to rain into early Monday. He says the rain changeover occurs, at this point, from Richmond to points east. Areas to the north and west would get more snow, but Russo stresses nothing is set in stone yet.

Monday is a state and federal holiday which will aid with any issues with the roads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Extreme Weather#Newsradiowrva Com#Nbc12
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
207
Followers
199
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy