Snowstorm Possible this Weekend

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A winter storm appears to be heading our way for the end of the upcoming weekend. NBC12 forecaster Nick Russo says it is too early to determine totals, but the models appear to be in agreement that a storm is heading towards Richmond.

Russo says right now, it appears the storm begins as snow on Sunday, and changes over to rain into early Monday. He says the rain changeover occurs, at this point, from Richmond to points east. Areas to the north and west would get more snow, but Russo stresses nothing is set in stone yet.

Monday is a state and federal holiday which will aid with any issues with the roads.