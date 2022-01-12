ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Atlanta inflation hits 40-year high as price hikes continue

By Michael E. Kanell
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
December’s consumer price index also rose faster here than nationally. Inflation in metro Atlanta jumped to a yearly rate of 9.8% in December, the highest price increase the region has seen since late 1981, the government reported Wednesday. Rising costs for housing, cars, trucks and food fueled the...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
Business
Chicago Defender

Prices Hit 40-Year High, Here’s What Went Up In Cost

The Consumer Price Index, the measurement tool used to gauge inflation, rose at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years. According to the latest report by the US Department of Labor, prices of consumer goods rose 7% between December 2020 and December 2021 –– the highest price increase rate since 1982. Last year, prices increase an average of 0.5% per month, impacting households already suffering from pandemic-related unemployment.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Metro Atlanta#Georgia Gwinnett College#Asian
Forbes

CPI Inflation Hits 40-Year High, But Even That Number May Be Too Low

Inflation for December in the U.S. hit a 7% annual increase, the highest rate going back to June 1982 when Reagan was U.S. President. However, there may be a problem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate. It could be understating rising housing costs. Unfortunately there’s some risk that...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

US inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 40 years

US consumer price growth rose at the fastest pace in almost four decades in December, stoking the Federal Reserve’s fears about the threat of elevated inflation and its consequences for the economic recovery. The consumer price index (CPI) increased at a 7 per cent year on year pace last...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

