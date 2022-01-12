ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ReliaQuest opens its first office in India

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 12, 2022 - Tampa-based cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest, which recently reached unicorn status, has opened a location in Pune, India. Located in the state of Maharashtra, the office will employ 50 people,...

