Jaguars see slight rise in final USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Another season is in the books for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and though they improved their win total from two to three, that’s about the only thing the team improved on in 2021. Once again, it finished with the worst record in the NFL and will pick first overall for the second-straight season.

After a 3-14 finish that saw first-year coach Urban Meyer fired and a disappointing rookie year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team on the bottom of the USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings from Nate Davis. After all, it was a spot which the Jags have occupied for most of the back half of the season.

However, after a stunning upset against the Colts that eliminated them from playoff contention, he has the Jags up to No. 30 in his latest update.

At least QB Trevor Lawrence saved his best rookie performance for last, Jacksonville’s Week 18 upset of Colts his only game with multiple TD passes and no turnovers.

Lawrence’s Week 18 performance certainly gave a lot of hope to a fanbase that has been desperate for it. It was the most complete game the team has played all season, and ruining the postseason hopes of a division rival was a nice parting gift for a season that didn’t have many positives.

The Jags ended with some momentum to build from as they head into a crucial offseason where they absolutely have to do two things: Make the right coaching hire and add offensive weapons for Lawrence. That’s easier said than done, and Jacksonville will look to get one of the most crucial offseasons in franchise history right.

