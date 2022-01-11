ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Calling all digital gamechangers

Network World
 4 days ago

Join us for two virtual days of learning, connection, and inspiration as we celebrate the gamechangers...

www.networkworld.com

iheart.com

Apple introduces a new feature called ‘Digital Legacy’

This is interesting! Have you ever thought of who you would want handling your personal belongings after you pass, like your cell phone?. Apple introduces a new feature called ‘Digital Legacy,’ which will allow users to assign someone responsible for their account when they die. The person assigned will have access to photos, notes, reminders, text messages, call history, voice memos, Safari bookmarks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

The Metaverse is Open for Business as Bitski Enables Digital Storefronts for All

Commerce has been codified for the metaverse with the recent launch of the Bitski web3 platform. On its website, the company claims that its reason for existing is “…to increase accessibility, participation and creator sovereignty in the internet economy.”. The launch of Bitski’s digital wallet and commerce solution...
TECHNOLOGY
toolfarm.com

The All-In-One Digital Sculpting Solution Designed for the Pursuit of Art

ZBrush 2022 provides enhancements that affect many areas of your workflow, with a focus on innovative new features that are designed to fuel exploration and inspire creativity. ZBrush 2022 at a Glance. Become a Master of Bas Relief. Create embossed surfaces in stunning detail with the new Bas Relief features...
ENTERTAINMENT
vt.edu

Call for digital art submissions - Experience Black Love: Illuminated

From: Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology. In partnership with the Perspective Gallery, Africana Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies programs, the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) and Virginia Tech Athletics are seeking submissions of original digital artworks that elevate and celebrate Black voices, culture, and history — and highlight positive, reflective, and affirming perceptions of Black love — for an outdoor projection event at Cassell Coliseum in February 2022; an extension of the Experience Black Love exhibition at Perspective Gallery in Squires Student Center.
VISUAL ART
Network World

Realize the Promise of Cloud

Trust. Capabilities. Guidance. These are the hallmarks of successful cloud deployment. Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic and made possible by the advent of the public cloud and cloud marketplaces. Customers now search for independent software vendor products and services that easily integrate with these cloud platforms, to the delight of many security practitioners. This new software delivery model enables the best of both worlds: best-in-breed solutions that are easy to find, test, buy, and deploy.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Define Your Digital Destination

In this era of digital disruption, the cloud, mobility, 5G and the Internet of Thing (loT) are changing the way you need to look at your business and network. Competitors and new market entrants are using emerging technologies to turn the market upside down and get ahead. If you fail to take advantage of these new technologies and opportunities to build new business models and to launch game-changing services, you’re likely to get left behind.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Explore the Flexible Hybrid Office

Let’s take a moment to think outside the conventional workplace. In the new hybrid office, connected teams will include members in the office full-time with some fully remote, while others may be somewhere in the middle, alternating time in the office and at home. But one thing’s for sure: the standard 9-5 40-hour workweek will never be the same.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

The Bill Inmon Book

Bill Inmon, widely considered the father of the data warehouse, heralds the birth of the data lakehouse, ​​which makes efficient ML and business analytics possible directly on data lakes. According to Bill, the data lakehouse presents an opportunity similar to the early years of the data warehouse market....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gamechangers#Aiops#Dynatrace
Network World

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
Network World

Solving The Multiple Challenges of Implementing Powerful AI

With their incredible potential and power to generate business value, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have seen massive enterprise interest and growth in recent years. These solutions can speed digital transformation efforts and spur innovation to develop new products and services.
SOFTWARE
Screendaily

Can NFTs become a gamechanger for the content industries?

As non-fungible tokens sweep Asia, a group of Hong Kong companies are trying to turn the craze into a business model for the content industries. As 2021 drew to a close, one of the year’s biggest stories was the meteoric rise of non‑fungible tokens (NFTs), a fever to which Asia was not immune.
MARKETS
Network World

Transforming the Supply Chain with Visibility and Collaboration

There’s little doubt that supply chain disruption is here to stay. Companies that can evolve and change will survive – and those that can’t? They may fall by the wayside. The list of challenges is a long one, according to two studies from Harvard Business Review and IDG – and the risks are very real.
ECONOMY
