Floyd Mayweather is in the “last stage” of talks to fight YouTuber Money Kicks, according to the social media influencer.Boxing icon Mayweather retired with an undefeated record of 50-0 after stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017. Since then, the American, 44, has only fought in exhibition bouts. He finished kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, before going all eight rounds with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.Now, Mayweather is set to fight Money Kicks on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, where the influencer is based.“I grew up with lions, I am not...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO