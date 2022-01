More than 60,000 families in England are starting the New Year in insecure temporary accommodation, at a time when four times as many homes sit empty.Among the households without permanent homes are 125,000 children, whose education is disrupted by the need for frequent changes of address.While the latest statistics show that 60,490 households with children are in temporary accommodation, some 268,000 homes in England were classed earlier this month as “long term vacant”, meaning they have been empty for more than six months.The figures were revealed by new research from Liberal Democrats, who are demanding that ministers make it a...

