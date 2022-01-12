ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Fire At Area Home Kills Six Dogs, Fire Department Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGJ83_0djwq7vx00
fire truck Photo Credit: Pixabay/automatic6517

A fast-moving two-alarm fire at a Hudson Valley home killed six dogs who were in the garage area.

The fire started around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 in a detached garage on Lewis Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie, said the Arlington Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2393 on Facebook.

At the time of the fire, the temperatures were in the single digits, as firefighters worked to douse the flames in the garage housing multiple dogs, the union said.

"Unfortunately, 6 dogs died in the fire," the union said. "However, firefighters rescued 3 dogs, which are now in the care of local animal hospitals."

A space heater was reportedly being used to heat the garage.

Arlington was assisted on the scene by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department who also aided in the care of the rescued dogs.

The town water department helped with water supply complications due to the cold weather and the town highway department also helped by salting the roads due to icy conditions.

Arlington Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Homeowner Detains Teen Who Broke Into Area Home With A Knife, Police Say

A fast-acting homeowner in the Hudson Valley jumped into action to stop a juvenile who broke into his home with a weapon in the middle of the night, state police announced. New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Lime Kiln Road home in the town of Dover Plains shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported burglary in progress.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Rushed To Hospital In Central PA

A pedestrian was struck in central Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers. The pedestrian was hit at 99 November Drive in Camp Hill around 12:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, dispatchers say. No other injuries were reported. The driver...
CAMP HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Arlington, NY
Daily Voice

Trapped Victim Dies In Route 287 Car Fire [Developing]

One person died after becoming trapped in a car fire on Route 287 Thursday afternoon, developing reports say.The vehicle went up in flames in the southbound lanes near milepost 32.2 in Harding Township, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.Delays of 15 to 20 minutes were being reported, 511…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Rescued Dogs#Dog#Weather
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized After Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad extricated the Honda Accord driver following the crash with a Nissan Rogue outside the Kuiken Brothers buildings on Fair Lawn Avenue at 6th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. He walked to...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

Person Found Fatally Shot At Park In Bucks County

A person was found fatally shot at a park in Bucks County Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, where they found a man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, Falls Township police said in a Wednesday news release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Search In Progress For 'Critical' Missing DC Teen

A 16-year-old boy has gone critically missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez was last seen in the Unit block of Riggs Road, Northeast on Jan. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Melgarez is described as a Hispanic male,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Unlocked Cars Burglarized While Warming Up: Chatham Police

Multiple unlocked vehicles were burglarized while they were warming up in Chatham, authorities said Wednesday. Three thefts have occurred since Jan. 1, two of them in one day, police said. “In two of the instances, the vehicles were unlocked and running to warm up the interiors when they were taken,”...
CHATHAM, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead On Route 40: Police

A woman is dead after being shot multiple times in Woodlawn, according to WBAL TV.The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike where officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.She was pronounced dead at the scene.This is a developing story, go to WBAL TV…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy