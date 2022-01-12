Woman Injured After Crashing Into Westchester Building

A Westchester County woman was injured after crashing her vehicle into a building. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 when the woman in her 50s drove a Ford Escape into the old HSBC on Nepphehan Avenue in Yonkers.

According to Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, the woman drove at a high rate of speed into the building damaging a 10-foot section of windows and causing possible structural damage.

The woman was pinned in the car had to be removed by first responders from the Yonkers Police and Fire departments, Politopoulos said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is recovering.

The woman was alone in the car, and the HSBC building was empty at the time of the crash.

