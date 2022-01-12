'Structurally defunct' building in Rockford to get torn down

ROCKFORD - A dilapidated industrial building that had threatened to collapse onto Broadway will be demolished.

City Council on Monday agreed to a $309,174 contract with Loves Park-based N-TRAK Group LLC to demolish what's left of the once 139,836-square-foot building at 1800 Broadway. It will be paid for with Community Development Block Grant funding set aside for demolitions.

"The building has been deemed unsafe and structurally defunct by the building code official," Neighborhood Stabilization Officer Jessica Schaefer wrote in a memo to aldermen. "It has several floor and roof collapses and damaged interior components."

Winnebago County records indicate that the building, built more than 100 years ago, changed hands a few times over the last two decades before entering a tax delinquent limbo.

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said that the demolition is necessary because the building poses a public safety hazard to passing motorists and pedestrians.

Cagnoni said the building to the east of the structure — once home to Guerilla Graffix, 1902 Broadway — is viable and officials hope it can be redeveloped.

A portion of the structure was demolished as an emergency measure several weeks ago when the second story started to lean toward Broadway, Cagnoni said.

"So it is certainly blight reduction, it certainly is a safety issue, but it is also recognizing that it's to support future economic development," Cagnoni said.

Jeff Kolkey: jkolkey@rrstar.com; @jeffkolkey