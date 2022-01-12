Bradley vs Evansville recap: 'Enough is enough' as Braves crush Aces

PEORIA — Bradley came into a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday emotionally hurting.

Evansville was the cure.

The Braves, trying to recover from three straight hard-to-take Valley losses, hammered the Aces 79-47 before 3,606 at Carver Arena.

"Losing three heartbreakers in a row, maybe they said, 'Enough is enough,' " Bradley coach Brian Wardle said of his team. "It was a good complete game for everyone. They deserved this performance. We set the tone early with defense, and then it was Rienk Mast on the glass and Terry Roberts in attack mode."

And that was game over for Evansville.

Bradley lugged in the baggage of consecutive losses to Indiana State, Missouri State and Loyola, all one-possession games in the final minute.

The Braves left no doubt against Evansville.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 79, Evansville 47

Mast had a double-double at halftime, with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He finished with 23 points and 13 boards to help Bradley improve to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the Valley.

Roberts nearly had a triple-double, recovering from two straight tough outings to put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

"I needed this game personally, get back on track," said Roberts, who produced nine total points in losses to Missouri State at the buzzer and Loyola in overtime. "I can't take games off. I want to show I can do it every game."

Mast scored on three straight possessions to run Bradley's lead to 23-13 at 7:30 of the first half.

He trailed a Malevy Leons layup attempt with a putback-and-1, then took a pass under the bucket for a lay-in and drained a 3.

Evansville (4-11, 0-4) offered little resistance outside guards Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton, who accounted for 21 of the Aces 24 points in the first half.

It was a quiet, overmatched vibe on the Evansville bench.

"Givance and Newton really have to have great games for them to get going," Mast said. "They (Evansville) didn't have a presence in the paint, and I knew I could take advantage.

"After these last two close losses, you know you go out there and battle and I think tonight put emphasis that we can do it."

The Braves raced off on a 17-5 run to build a 53-33 lead with 13:20 left, and the only question left was the margin of victory. Malevy Leons hits a 3 to cap off that stretch in which he knocked down nine points and Roberts six.

Bravely Speaking

Bradley senior forward Ja'Shon Henry missed his sixth straight game while recovering from a concussion suffered on a flagrant foul against Saint Joseph's on Dec. 18. The victory Wednesday was the Braves' first ever in the Valley without Henry in the lineup (now 1-13). ... Bradley guard Terry Roberts ended up three assists short of the first triple-double by a BU player in nearly 52 years. Cal Criddle had BU's last triple-double on Feb. 20, 1970 against St. Louis. ... Bradley sophomore wing Jayson Kent was sporting two black eyes from a practice collision with teammate Darius Hannah . ... Bradley out-scored Evansville in the paint, 40-16.

8:39 p.m.: FINAL: Bradley 79, Evansville 47

Braves snap 3-game Valley losing streak with monster outing against Evansville.

8:32 p.m.: Braves roll to 32-point lead

Terry Roberts with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists and looks to be done for the night. Rienk Mast gets his curtain call walk to the bench with 23 points and 13 rebounds. It's 77-45 with 3:06 left.

8:18 p.m.: Terry Roberts closes in on triple-double

Bradley guard Terry Roberts sitting on 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Braves hold 55-36 lead with 11:02 left.

8:14 p.m.: Bradley blows out to 20-point lead

The Braves race off to a 17-5 run to build a 53-33 lead with 13:20 left. Malevy Leons hits a 3 to cap off that stretch in which he knocked down nine points and Terry Roberts six.

8:02 p.m.: HALFTIME interview with Brian Wardle

7:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bradley 36, Evansville 24

Bradley big man Rienk Mast having a monster game, with a double-double at the half on 16 points (6 of 10 shooting) and 11 rebounds.

BU guard Terry Roberts has 8 points.

Evansville is shooting 26.9% from the field and has 21 of its 24 points from Givance and Newton.

No sense that Bradley has been challenged in this game so far.

7:38 p.m.: Bradley 35, Evansville 22

Antoine Smith Jr.'s 3 with 2:42 left marked the first points for Evansville not scored by guards Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton, and cut Bradley's lead to 33-22.

7:26 p.m.: Rienk Mast breaks it open

Rienk Mast scores on three straight possessions, trailing a layup attempt by Malevy Leons for a putback-and-1, then a lay-in off a pass under the basket, and finally, a 3 for a 23-12 lead with 7:13 left in the first half.

7:09 p.m.: Early lead for BU

Bradley hits the 15:26 mark with a 4-3 lead as these two teams open with a combined 3-of-14 shooting.

7:03 p.m.: Jayson Kent remains in starting lineup

Bradley sophomore wing Jayson Kent making another start tonight, trying to continue is improving play.

Kent is playing with two black eyes tonight, courtesy of a collision in practice this week with forward Darius Hannah.

6:59 p.m.: Ja'Shon Henry remains out

Bradley senior forward Ja'Shon Henry will miss his sixth straight game as he continues recovering from a concussion suffered against Saint Joseph's. BU is 0-13 in Valley games without him.

6:43 p.m.: Starting lineups

Bradley will roll with guards Connor Hickman and Terry Roberts, center Rienk Mast, forward Malevy Leons and wing Jayson Kent.

Evansville counters with guards Givance, Newton and Frederking and forwards Kuhlman and Phillips.

