What could be the Bucs' fatal flaw in the playoffs?

By Luke Easterling
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9WfU_0djwpmoA00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs for the second year in a row, hoping to defend last year's Super Bowl title with a repeat run this postseason.

What could prevent them from making it happen?

Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar identified one potentially fatal flaw in each of this year's playoff teams, and for the Bucs, he points to a wide receiver group that has been weakened by injuries, inexperience, and dramatic exits.

So, we need to turn to the receiver corps, where Tom Brady will have to work with a less than stellar group of targets. Brady is used to that over time, but the loss of Chris Godwin to a torn ACL in Week 15, and the release of Antonio Brown after… well, *waves hands everywhere* leaves Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich with Mike Evans and Tyler Johnson as the primary guys at that position. Evans is a natural WR 1 in theory, but his connections with Brady have been off-and-on, and he's not the player Brady needs to catch and run in the timing of the down - that was Godwin, and that was Brown.

Watch the game:How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC playoff game on television, live stream

Once more with the meme:Tom Brady's surprised sideline reaction with Bruce Arians immediately became a meme

Farrar points out that if the Bucs are going to sustain their success through the air, Brady will have to rely on his talented trio of tight ends, headlined by Rob Gronkowski:

Cyril Grayson and Breshad Perriman have done a few things of late, but if the Bucs are to return to the Super Bowl, it will likely be on the tight end plan, with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard. With two and three tight ends on the field through Week 17 per Sports Info Solutions, Brady completed 42 of 71 passes for 464 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Add in that running back Leonard Fournette has improbably turned into Brady's new James White - the back who can operate as a full-fledged receiver - and it's time for the Bucs to get even more creative with Brady's options.

The Bucs are still plenty talented enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for a second straight year despite what they're missing, but they'd be wise to heed Farrar's advice and make their deep tight end group more of a feature in their offensive game plan.

