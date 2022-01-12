Michigan Health Officials Report 28,458 Coronavirus Cases, 350 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 28,458 coronavirus cases and 350 deaths over the past two days.

Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Monday. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 14,229 per day.

Of the 350 deaths announced Wednesday, 282 deaths identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has had 1,709,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,228 total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.

Across the state’s entire population, 64.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

