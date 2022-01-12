ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Health Officials Report 28,458 Coronavirus Cases, 350 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
Michigan health officials are reporting 28,458 coronavirus cases and 350 deaths over the past two days.

Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Monday. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 14,229 per day.

Of the 350 deaths announced Wednesday, 282 deaths identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has had 1,709,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,228 total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.

Across the state’s entire population, 64.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

For all the latest coronavirus information, including coronavirus cases, deaths and vaccine totals, click here.

9&10 News

WATCH: Health Department & Munson COVID-19 Updates

Michigan is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state health department will give a coronavirus update on Tuesday. You can watch at 10:45 a.m. on 9&10 News Plus on the free VUit app. Also Tuesday, Munson Healthcare will be giving an update. You can watch...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

