American Express Global Business Travel has appointed Rachel Tonge to lead its business operations in the United Kingdom, the company announced Monday. Tonge, who has been with Amex GBT for five years, will "lead the return of business travel in the U.K." as U.K. VP and general manager, according to the TMC. She reports to Amex GBT SVP and general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Jason Geall, who said she will "create an even more resilient and diversified business model in the U.K."

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO