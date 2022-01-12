ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GrayMatters Health Raises $10M for Biomarker-Based PTSD Therapeutics

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 1 day ago
– GrayMatters Health (GMH), a company set to change the standards of mental health care with biomarker-based therapeutics, beginning with PTSD raises $10 million in Series A funding round led by Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., bringing total funding to $13.5 million. Additional investors in the Series A round included Joy...

