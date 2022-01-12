ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple loses second key chip engineer, this time to Microsoft

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Filippo, who joined Apple in 2019, will reportedly work on processors in Microsoft's Azure group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The poaching hints that Microsoft could be accelerating efforts to build first-party server chips for its cloud computing services. The company's primary rivals, Amazon and Alphabet, are making similar moves....

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $6 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, reported Thursday its quarterly profit rose 16.4% over a year earlier to $6 billion amid surging demand for chips for smartphones and other electronics.Revenue in the final three months of 2021 rose 21.2% to 438.2 billion New Taiwan dollars ($15.8 billion), TSMC announced. Profit was 166.2 billion New Taiwan dollars.TSMC, headquartered in Hsinchu Taiwan, makes processor chips for major brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.Chipmakers have benefited from demand for next-generation telecoms, high-performance computing and chips for use in products from cars to medical devices.TSMC announced...
TECHNOLOGY
WANE 15

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Apple Just Lost Another Key Semiconductor Designer To Microsoft

In order to make the Apple Silicon a reality, Apple obviously needs a team of designers and engineers to help design and make its custom chipset a reality. Recently, one of Apple’s key engineers left the company to go work for Intel, and it looks like the bleeding doesn’t stop there.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Bloomberg#Alphabet#Apple Silicon#Innoway
mobileworldlive.com

Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud

Microsoft lured an experienced chip architect away from Apple with the goal of creating custom semiconductors for its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg reported. The news outlet stated Microsoft hired Mike Filippo, an electrical engineer who designed chips for Intel, Arm and, most recently, Apple. At Arm, Filippo was the lead...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Microsoft hires Apple chip designer to boost its processor plans

Microsoft Corp. has hired a veteran chip designer from Apple Inc. as part of an effort to design its own chips. Bloomberg reported today that Mike Filippo joined Microsoft after nearly three years at Apple. According to his LinkedIn profile, Filippo previously spent 10 years at Arm Ltd. Prior to that, he worked at Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 4.23% to $304.80 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $44.87 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Apple Insider

Firefox stopped loading websites for some users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users are reporting that Firefox onMac and Windows now hangs indefinitely when trying to access any websites. Fortunately, there is a work-around.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Microsoft (MSFT) Accelerates Manufacturing Homegrown Chips

Microsoft MSFT recently hired key Apple AAPL engineer Mike Filippo to accelerate the process of creating homegrown chips and reduce the dependency on third-party providers. Filippo has worked with Apple for two years. Microsoft has been working on developing in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

No immediate risks to App Store despite lower ad spending, analyst says

App Store privacy changes are driving advertising money elsewhere, but investment bank Cowen believes that the trend doesn't have any immediate risks and may only have a modest impact on Services growth. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Cowen analyst Krish Sankar reflects on reports that mobile advertisers...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Users regard Apple Watch as a medical tool and worry about results

The continued addition of health and fitness features to Apple Watch, Fitbit and other devices, has led to wearers treating them as medical tools -- with some over-worrying about their readings. Wearing an Apple Watch or Fitbit constantly has been a boon for anyone concerned about their fitness. Plus it's...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

'Fortnite' returns to the iPhone through Nvidia's Geforce Now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nvidia and Epic Games have announced that "Fortnite" will make its return to Apple platforms through the GeForce Now cloud streaming service, though only via web browser.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple Korea sales rise by 24% to $5.97 billion in 2021

Apple has released its South Korean sales figures for the first time, including how 2021 earnings came close to $6 billion for a jump of almost a quarter since the same period in 2020. As Apple is forced to comply with one South Korean law about the App Store, its...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 61-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower. Microsoft's shares have declined $11.43, or 3.6%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are off $7.64, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Intel (INTC) and Nike (NKE) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy