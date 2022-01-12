Hopi Tribe and DPS sign agreement to allow troopers enforce laws on the reservation

In 2021, there were 482 law enforcement officers who lost their lives while working, including eight in Colorado, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Police Officer Gordon Beesley of the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed after responding to a suspicious event call near the Arvada Libary on June 21, Police Officer Eric Huston Talley of the Boulder Police Department was shot and killed on March 22 while responding to an active shooter incident at the King Sooper’s grocery store, and Detective Joseph Pollack of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Clay Livingston of the Elbert County County Sheriff’s Office, Police Officer Ty Alan Powell of the Windsor Police Department, Sergeant Eric Scherr of the Aurora Police Department and Deputy Sheriffs Daniel “Duke” Trujillo and James Herrera of the Denver Sheriff’s Department all died after contracting COVID-19 in the line duty.

ARVADA, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO