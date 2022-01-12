ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopi Tribe and DPS sign agreement to allow troopers enforce laws on the reservation

knau.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Wednesday signed an agreement for mutual aid and the cross-commissioning of state troopers. It’ll allow DPS officers to enforce criminal and traffic laws on...

www.knau.org

WLOX

Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that allergy and cold medicines with pseudoephedrine no longer require prescriptions, law enforcement officials fear it’s just the beginning of a long nightmare they haven’t had in a decade. A return of meth labs in our state. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson once...
GULFPORT, MS
WAFF

State troopers, local law enforcement will have heavy presence on roads New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day, is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road all year. State law enforcement officers here in Alabama want you to celebrate the New Year, but they don’t want you taking any chances in the process, and they will be out in full force on roadways throughout the state to make sure people are driving safely.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Man Charged with Resisting Law Enforcement

A Jasper man has been arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement. The Jasper Police Department says they conducted a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Newton Street and Second Street around 10:00 pm on Sunday. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Brett Huffman. According to Police, he became noncompliant with...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
waheagle.com

Public Servant Law Enforcement Award

On Jan. 5, Raedyn Grasseth, left, was presented the Public Servant Law Enforcement Award by local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5297 Commander Bill Tawater, right. According to Wahkiakum County Sheriff Mark Howie, Raedyn's 23 years of dedicated public service with the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office is reflected every day in her tireless commitment to duty, her reliability in managing multiple responsibilities at one time, and taking care of both administrative details as well as filling in as a skilled senior dispatcher and corrections officer when the need arises. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
kmmo.com

25 TROOPERS GRADUATED FROM THE MSHP LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 25 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12. The ceremony took place in Jefferson City. The graduation ceremony was also live streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 112th Recruit Class reported...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KXL

CAPITOL RIOT: Law Enforcement Kept In The Dark

If the FBI and DOJ had commandos on hand for last year’s Capital riot, why not warn the Capitol and Metro DC police? For more information, Lars speaks with Bill Arkin, an award-winning journalist and best-selling author of more than a dozen books on national security issues. TheLarsLarsonShow ·...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC 4

The changing face of Utah law enforcement

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — According to the FBI’s latest data, about 13 percent of full-time law enforcement officers are women across the United States. That is slowly changing as more women join the force. Five female deputies in Weber County sat down with ABC4 to discuss what it’s like working in a male-dominated field, why they love their job, what they hope to see in the future, and how having women on the force improves policing.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
wesb.com

DA Honors Law Enforcement Personnel

Sunday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is paying tribute to a number of the County’s law enforcement personnel. Her full statement follows:. January 9th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. On January 9, 2022 and every day, we honor our law enforcement. Many...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
texasborderbusiness.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Across Texas and the United States of America, we celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It is a day to honor the brave law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities. To many of us, they are our partners or spouses, sons or daughters, brothers or sisters, or friends. They go out in the front lines every day to protect our communities, sacrificing their lives to keep our families safe.
TEXAS STATE
southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Show your support for law enforcement

In 2021, there were 482 law enforcement officers who lost their lives while working, including eight in Colorado, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Police Officer Gordon Beesley of the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed after responding to a suspicious event call near the Arvada Libary on June 21, Police Officer Eric Huston Talley of the Boulder Police Department was shot and killed on March 22 while responding to an active shooter incident at the King Sooper’s grocery store, and Detective Joseph Pollack of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Clay Livingston of the Elbert County County Sheriff’s Office, Police Officer Ty Alan Powell of the Windsor Police Department, Sergeant Eric Scherr of the Aurora Police Department and Deputy Sheriffs Daniel “Duke” Trujillo and James Herrera of the Denver Sheriff’s Department all died after contracting COVID-19 in the line duty.
ARVADA, CO
Chicago Sun-Times

Biden vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

Oglala Sioux Tribe DPS seeking person of interest

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is seeking information on Elijah West, a person of interest. West is believed to be around the Manderson area and is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information, please contact dispatch at 605-867-5111.
OGLALA, SD
blogforarizona.net

Final Opinion: AZ Supreme Court Upholds Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Back in early November, the Arizona Supreme Court wasted little time after the ridiculous oral arguments from Republican state legislators that the legislature has the ultimate power to decide that it can do whatever it wants to do, however it wants to do it, without judicial review from the third branch of government. It was the ultimate distillation of GQP authoritarianism and the rejection of constitutional separation of powers.
ARIZONA STATE

