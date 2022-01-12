ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor, SD

Man arrested after mother takes his marijuana brownies to seniors card game

By Heather Hamilton
A South Dakota teacher was arrested after his mother unknowingly took marijuana brownies he baked to her senior center’s card game.

On Jan. 4, the 911 dispatch center received a call saying several people at the Tabor City Senior Citizens Center in Tabor, South Dakota , were sick with poisoning, according to KTIV .


Deputies responded to the senior center and found that the patients appeared to be under the influence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from the batch of brownies brought the day prior.

Local elementary school teacher Michael Koranda, 46, told police he baked the brownies with half a pound of THC butter.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

