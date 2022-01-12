ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Do you know what a darning egg is? Own one? I do. Here’s why …

Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOf my many habits that annoy The Hubby — not paying attention, driving too fast, falling asleep in the middle of a movie — perhaps the most confounding is my inability to do nothing while watching our favorite TV shows. I fold laundry. I scrub pots. I sweep the kitchen. I...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darning#Fast Fashion
PopSugar

Why Are TikTokers Peeling Raw Eggs, and Why Can't I Stop Watching Them Do It?

Remember 20 years ago, when we all thought 2022 would bring with it futuristic innovations like widely available flying cars and teleportation capabilities? Who would've thought, instead, that we'd be verging on year three of a global pandemic and watching videos of TikTokers peeling raw eggs? The latter activity is real, FYI. Almost every night since mid-December 2021, like clockwork, I've come across several TikTok Live streams on my For You Page during which clearly nimble TikTokers are peeling a raw egg with a level of laser focus and care I've never given anything in my life. Yes, the entire thing is as perplexing as it sounds, and yes, other users have noticed a global rise in these types of videos, too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
insurancebusinessmag.com

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 2022

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 2022. Kudos to you if you caught the Taylor Swift reference there. In her hit song – aptly named ‘22’ – the American singer-songwriter goes on to say: Everything will be alright if, we just keep dancing like we’re 22.
ECONOMY
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Detox: What “They” Don’t Want You To Know

Happy New Year! Today’s post updates some old – but still relevant – material. New Year, New You, right? It’s 2022. We’re entering the third year of the pandemic. You’re resolving to finally get serious about your health. That’s great. But first, you...
HEALTH
artofhealthyliving.com

You Are Probably Too Young For Botox, Here’s What To Do Instead

Most people don’t like to have oily skin and would prefer a normal skin type, but did you know that oily skin is one of the best defenses against ageing? This is the case, especially if you are in your 20s and 30s. However, not everyone has an oily skin type, and most of the time, people who do, try everything they can to get rid of it.
SKIN CARE
Miami Herald

This Brand New Body Butter From Kopari Is Already a Fan-Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s official: Winter is here. Just like Punxsutawney Phil determines whether there will be a longer winter or an early spring on Groundhog Day, our dry skin is the tell-tale sign of cold weather. And just like in the movie Groundhog Day, this misery repeats itself over and over. Our hands are cracked and brittle, and our body craves moisture and hydration. Unfortunately, our go-to lotions only act as a temporary fix — we need a premium product that will solve our winter woes.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy