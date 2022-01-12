Do you know what a darning egg is? Own one? I do. Here’s why …

Remember 20 years ago, when we all thought 2022 would bring with it futuristic innovations like widely available flying cars and teleportation capabilities? Who would've thought, instead, that we'd be verging on year three of a global pandemic and watching videos of TikTokers peeling raw eggs? The latter activity is real, FYI. Almost every night since mid-December 2021, like clockwork, I've come across several TikTok Live streams on my For You Page during which clearly nimble TikTokers are peeling a raw egg with a level of laser focus and care I've never given anything in my life. Yes, the entire thing is as perplexing as it sounds, and yes, other users have noticed a global rise in these types of videos, too.

