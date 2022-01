As flood waters surged around his Washington home, a 72-year-old man went to move his car to higher ground but never came back, police say. It was just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 when Delbert Pratt’s wife called 911, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office. Pratt had gone out to the driveway of their Cosmopolis home, and now he and the car were nowhere to be found, she told first responders.

