ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US inflation up 7% in past year, most since 1982

Daily Progress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Economy#Vehicles#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Americans#The Labor Department
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

This isn’t your father’s 7% inflation rate

Consumer price inflation in December, at 7%, was last this high in the summer of 1982. That’s about all the two periods have in common. Today, the inflation rate is on the rise. Back then, it was falling. It had peaked at 14.8% in 1980, while Jimmy Carter was still president and the Iranian revolution had pushed up oil prices. Core inflation that year reached 13.6%.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Inflation in US registers biggest annual gain since 1982

US consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March. The consumer price index climbed 7 percent in 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. The widely...
BUSINESS
Daily Progress

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in December as rental accommodation and used cars maintained their strong gains, culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades. Fred Katayama reports.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy