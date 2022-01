Starting Tuesday, Governor Hochul is asking hospitals statewide to change the way they report COVID-19 cases. The governor wants hospitals to clearly identify which patients are being treated for the illness and patients who later tested positive for COVID-19 after going to the hospital for another reason. The governor says she wants this data in order to show New Yorkers how bad the health crisis is. Hochul says hospital capacity has improved a bit in recent weeks and fewer facilities are having to limit elective surgeries.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO