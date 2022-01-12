6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive in 2022

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A popular at-home COVID-19 rapid test kit is going up in price.
Walmart and Kroger are raising prices on BinaxNOW test kits, made by Abbott Laboratories, after an agreement with the White House to sell the kits at cost expired.
The White House said in September that customers would be able to buy the BinaxNow kits, two-packs of which retail for about $23, at Walmart, Kroger and Amazon for up to a 35% discount, a savings of roughly $8, for three months.
That deal lapsed in December. On Tuesday, a BinaxNow two-pack cost $19.88 on Walmart’s website and $23.99 on...
