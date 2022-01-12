Giant 180 million-year-old fossil discovered in U.K.

Photo of the oviraptorosaur embryo 'Baby Yingliang'. It is one of the best-preserved dinosaur embryos ever reportedMa et al.,2021. Paleontologists have seen some incredible discoveries during this century, but this may be the greatest since the creation of paleontology. An almost perfect embryo was found inside a fossilised dinosaur egg that didn’t get to hatch. This embryo that had been named by experts as “Baby Yingliang” was found in the Cretaceous rocks of Ganzhou, southern China and it turns out to be the egg of an oviraptorosaur.

