Canada to require vaccination proof for truck drivers crossing border

D espite pressure from critics, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is moving forward with a mandate that requires all international truck drivers entering the country to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccine mandate is set to go into effect on Saturday.



The Canadian Trucking Alliance expects the mandate will take 10% to 20% of truck drivers off the road and cause greater supply chain disruptions.

“The truth is that even a modest erosion of the current truck driver pool — which is [already] short nearly 20,000 drivers — would severely impact various sectors across Canada,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a statement.

The mandate marks the first of its kind to restrict delivery of goods. During the first 20 months of the pandemic, truck drivers could cross the U.S./Canadian border despite it being closed because they were considered essential to the supply chain.

The Canadian Ministry of Transportation noted its commitment to finding logistical solutions in a statement sent to Newsweek .

"We would like to thank truckers, the trucking industry, other industry associations, and our provincial/territorial counterparts for their commitment to service and ongoing collaboration throughout these trying times," the Canadian Ministry of Transportation statement said. "Our Government is committed to continuing to work collaboratively to find solutions to logistical challenges that have emerged since the onset of the pandemic."

More than C$650 billion ($511 billion USD) in goods are reportedly traded annually between the U.S. and Canada. Two-thirds of that travels across country lines via truck drivers.

"Everyone has been talking about inflation. And this is just going to continue to fuel that," Steve Bamford, chief executive of Bamford Produce, told Reuters .

Unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers can cross the border, but they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

A separate vaccine mandate for international vehicles crossing the Canadian border will take effect Jan. 22.

