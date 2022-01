The branch of Bill Belichick’s coaching/staffing tree that extends into New York may soon be growing. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the New York Giants have requested to interview Monti Ossenfort for their general manager opening. Ossenfort worked with the New England Patriots for 15 years and spent the last six years of his tenure as the team’s college scouting director. He currently serves as the director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans, a role he has held since his contract expired in New England in 2020.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO