ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson’s future on a knife edge after No 10 party apology

By Aubrey Allegretti and Rowena Mason, Peter Walker, Heather Stewart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUwgA_0djwirj600
Boris Johnson says sorry after attending No 10 party during lockdown – video

Boris Johnson’s premiership was hanging in the balance as Conservative MPs began openly calling for his resignation after he admitted attending a garden party in lockdown, claiming he thought it was a “work event”.

Johnson delivered a carefully worded apology for attending the alcohol-fuelled gathering of up to 40 officials in May 2020, which was described in an email invitation as “socially distanced drinks” to enjoy the warm weather.

Some cabinet ministers later tweeted their qualified support for the prime minister. The culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, said Johnson had been “right to personally apologise” because people were “hurt and angry at what happened”. She said it was now right to await the findings of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into Downing Street gatherings. The findings could come as soon as the end of next week but more likely the week after, a cabinet source suggested.

One former minister was less convinced, saying Johnson “didn’t apologise for what he did but for things that may or may not have happened which he officially knows nothing about until Sue Gray tells him about it”.

Another MP said: “I’ve not seen such a half-arsed apology since my child apologised for spilling all the milk.”

One frontbencher said: “There’s a sense of relief that he made the apology but there’s a sense of anticipation about the report and whether the police get involved. We are in purgatory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmNj8_0djwirj600
'I apologise for the impression': how Boris Johnson has responded to lockdown party claims – video

There was silence for much of the day from the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, the two people tipped as most likely to succeed Johnson. Explaining that he had been “on a visit all day”, Sunak gave a lukewarm response on Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying Johnson was “right to apologise and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her enquiry”.

Just over an hour later, Truss tweeted that she stood behind Johnson “100%”, while foreign minister James Cleverly and Steve Barclay, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, both lent their support.

After Johnson’s statement, one of the Conservatives’ most senior backbenchers, William Wragg, and Douglas Ross, the leader of the party in Scotland, publicly called for Johnson to resign, saying his position had become untenable.

Late on Wednesday night, former minister Caroline Nokes added her voice to those calling for the prime minister’s resignation. Speaking to ITV’s Peston, she said Johnson was in an “impossible position”, adding: “He either goes now, or he goes in three years’ time at a general election, and it’s up to the party to decide which way around that’s going to be. I know my thoughts are that he’s damaging us now.”

Some MPs were openly discussing sending letters to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, demanding a vote of no confidence in Johnson. Brady will not reveal how many letters he has received until the threshold for the vote of 54 is reached, but one former minister suggested the number may be about 25.

MPs were also irritated by the prime minister appearing less contrite in private conversations after his Commons appearance than he had been in public. However, others suggested they would wait to see Gray’s findings. The aftermath of local elections in May was also suggested as a possible moment for a no-confidence vote to be triggered.

In the House of Commons, Johnson accepted for the first time that he had been at the 20 May 2020 gathering and that this was a mistake, while also attempting to defend his actions.

Saying the No 10 garden was at the time routinely used as “an extension of the office”, Johnson argued that he had believed the event was a work gathering, prompting derisive laughter from opposition MPs and mockery across social media. The event itself, he added, “could be said, technically, to fall within the guidance”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTZIX_0djwirj600
'The party's over': Keir Starmer derides Boris Johnson's apology at PMQs – video

In response, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, called for Johnson to “do the decent thing and resign”, castigating the prime minister as “a man without shame” and someone the British public widely viewed as a liar.

Johnson’s performance brought muted cheers from Tory benches but any hopes inside No 10 that a reckoning had been successfully delayed until after Gray’s report were dashed when Ross became the first senior MP to call for the prime minister to resign.

The leader of the Scottish Tories said he had previously argued Johnson’s position would be untenable if it was found he had been at the party, and that this had happened.

Ross said: “I don’t want to be in this position, but … I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.” He later confirmed that he had submitted a letter calling for a no-confidence vote.

The levelling-up secretary, Michael Gove, later ridiculed Ross’s stance, telling MPs at the powerful 1922 Committee that “my instant response is he’s in Elgin and the national Tory leader is in London”. Gove launched a staunch defence of Johnson, saying he had made the right decisions, including on Covid restrictions.

But Wragg, the vice-chair of the committee, said colleagues were “frankly worn out from defending what is invariably indefensible”.

“For their sakes at least, the prime minister should see that and do the right thing,” he told the BBC, saying the resignation should come soon.

The “constant distraction” of stories was damaging the government and party, Wragg said, adding: “As colleagues are saying to one another on and off the record, I sadly think that the prime minister’s position is untenable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mInJf_0djwirj600
Downing Street party claims: what May 2020 looked like for the rest of England – video

One Tory adviser said they didn’t think “No 10 understands how much danger they are in” and predicted the prime minister had 72 hours to turn things around, with a lot of “noise” from furious MPs expected in the next couple of days.

“At the moment, it is clear they haven’t done enough to turn this around. He could do more with the apology and taking responsibility, more fulsomely,” they said, while also highlighting the need for an overhaul of the No 10 operation.

Downing Street has said it would expect Gray’s inquiry to be paused if the Metropolitan police decide to launch their own investigation into alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations. On Wednesday night, however, the Met seemed set to wait until Gray’s inquiry is complete before making a decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

We deserve better than this utter contempt from Boris Johnson

The prime minister’s excuse about the May 2020 party is utterly pathetic (Boris Johnson’s future on a knife edge after No 10 party apology, 12 January). The rules in May 2020 were clear regarding the meeting of people outside your household. The specific rules relating to work were also clear – if people couldn’t work from home, “workers should try to minimise all meetings and other gatherings” and “only absolutely necessary participants should attend meetings and should maintain 2m separation throughout”.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: More tories call for PM to resign over BYOB party, as Sunak comes to his defence

More senior Tories have called for Boris Johnson to resign after he apologised for attending a party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross led at least 14 Holyrood Tories in calling for Mr Johnson to resign. They were joined by senior Tory backbencher William Wragg and vocal Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale, who described the PM as a “dead man walking” politically.A former minister told The Independent that Tory MPs in double figures had submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.A leadership contest would be triggered if 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady receives 54 letters of no confidence.Rishi Sunak defended Mr Johnson, saying that he was “right to apologise”. The chancellor followed cabinet colleagues in saying that he would await the findings of Sue Gray’s investigation into the party. Read More Will Boris Johnson resign?Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris JohnsonNo 10 staff told to ‘clean up’ phones amid lockdown party allegations, sources claim
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will

This isn’t meant to sound like an ultimatum, and I’m as sorry as anyone that it has come to this but, prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will.What choice do I have? Without wishing to pull the wizard’s curtain back too far, there are only two ways to satirise something. One is to exaggerate it, and thereby to make clear its absurdity through magnification. And the other is to defend it, and in so doing show it to be indefensible.So how, exactly, am I meant to carry on? In the middle...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown.Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis threatening Johnson’s premiership will fade or intensify.Johnson apologized in the House of Commons on Wednesday for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. About 100 staff were invited by a senior prime ministerial aide to what was billed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Party Leader#Uk#Twitter
The Independent

Rees-Mogg told to ‘have a long lie down’ after war of words with Scottish leader

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been told to “have a long lie down” after he accused the Scottish Conservative leader of being a “lightweight” in the party.Leader of the Scottish Tories, Douglas Ross said he disagreed with the criticism from Mr Rees-Mogg as a war of words erupted following calls for the Prime Minister to resign.Mr Ross said Boris Johnson must stand down after he admitted attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020 when the country was in lockdown.But defending Mr Johnson, the Leader of the House of Commons told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Sue Gray ultimately reports to Boris Johnson – why is she investigating him?

Why is someone who ultimately reports to Boris Johnson investigating him? Sue Gray, looking into so-called partygate, is routinely portrayed as a bureaucratic Rottweiler, someone who’d chew Johnson’s knackers off if she found he’d been misbehaving – but is that really true? Or, rather, will the public ever believe it?For all her undoubted personal qualities (and she is a professional), the power dynamic in such a highly charged situation surely cannot be completely discounted. It seems to me that anyone asked to see if there’s anything their boss has done that might end their boss’ career is placed in...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Tory Party wouldn’t be the Tory Party if it wasn’t desperate to split

The Tory Party wouldn’t be the Tory Party if it wasn’t permanently desperate to split, and the latest one will at least provide a little bit of light relief for future history students who choose to sit the module in full: from the Corn Laws, to Home Rule, to Brexit, to Willingness to Make a Complete Fool of Yourself Defending Boris Johnson.We have noted, several times before, that the 2019 Tory intake was aggressively filtered for stupidity; which is to say filtered in – not out. You couldn’t become a Tory MP in 2019 without backing Boris Johnson’s “oven-ready deal”,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rees-Mogg ‘wrong’ to call Douglas Ross a lightweight, says former MSP

Jacob Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to describe Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as a lightweight, a former MSP has said, as a split looms in the party.Mr Ross called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit after he admitted attending a lockdown gathering in the Downing Street garden.On Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Commons hit out at the Scottish leader, describing him during an appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme as “quite a lightweight figure” in the party.Jacob's got this wrong - I don't agree with anything that Jacob said about this matterAdam Tomkins, Scottish ConservativesFormer MSP Adam Tomkins...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Covid inquiry should examine whether lockdown rules were ‘too hard’ on public

Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested the Covid public inquiry must examine whether lockdown rules, including restrictions on funerals, were “too hard” on individuals or “proportionate”.His comments came as Boris Johnson faces mounting anger after admitting he attended a No 10 party event on 20 May, 2020 when the country was still subject to strict measures on gatherings.He has also faced fury from members of the public who were obeying Covid restrictions and unable to visit dying relatives and faced legal limits on the number of mourners unable to attend funerals.Tackled on the Downing Street rose garden gathering, where over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Public’s faith has been shaken’ – northern Tories speak out on Boris Johnson

Tories in the north of England appear to be giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson a less than enthusiastic backing with one police and crime commissioner admitting the public’s “faith had been shaken”.The PA news agency attempted to contact a string of local politicians in the north where Mr Johnson made so many gains in the 2019 general election but many calls went unanswered and requests for responses were not forthcoming.None of those who did comment said the Mr Johnson should resign, but the responses were mixed after the Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party at...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 insists Cabinet behind Johnson as PM faces calls to quit over drinks party

Coronavirus lockdown rules had been “very hard for people to obey”, a Cabinet minister said as allies rallied round Boris Johnson over his attendance at a No 10 drinks event while social gatherings were banned.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Members of the Government urged critics of the Prime Minister to wait for the findings of an official investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties before passing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg laughs as he is unable to name leader of Welsh Conservatives

Jacob Rees-Mogg was unable to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives when asked in Parliament.The Commons Leader was asked if he could name Andrew RT Davies by Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan at Business Questions on Thursday.It comes after Mr Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight figure” in the party on television on Wednesday night.After Jacob Rees-Mogg's remarks about the leader of the Scottish Tories being a lightweight I asked him if he could even name the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives - he couldn't! pic.twitter.com/G7YyEL8B0l— Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) January...
POLITICS
NPR

U.K. ministers are closing ranks around Boris Johnson amid calls for his resignation

LONDON — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country's first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
The Independent

Boris Johnson should be suspended from party if he broke law, Conservative mayor says

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

112K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy