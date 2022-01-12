WALTERS COLUMN: Deep South hunting, camping adventure

The year’s end is widely-considered a time for reflection and a stereotypical regurgitation of one’s personal highlights. As we close out 2021, many people just want it to be over, as if the flipping of a calendar page truly means a fresh start. I’m just hoping for a break from plowing and shoveling snow, and although I don’t really believe that a new year really means anything other than what we make of it, I do find it nice to take time to reflect on the somewhat arbitrary chunk of time that we call 2021 and dwell on some of the good memories made. Life gets busy, and it’s too rare that I simply sit and enjoy the memories I’ve made.

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO