WALTERS COLUMN: Deep South hunting, camping adventure

We are more knowledgable than ever as deer hunters. Today’s typical whitetail nut not only knows every buck on his property but also how old the animal is and what its rack scores to within 10 inches. We understand the nutritional needs, habitat preferences, and behavioral tendencies of whitetails far better than our predecessors. But how many of us still know how to estimate yardage anymore? How about age a track, walk over brittle leaves without spooking deer, or slip up on a bedded buck? With our modern reliance on rangefinders, trail cameras, food plots, tree stands, and the like, are we losing our old-school woodsmanship skills?
Comments / 0