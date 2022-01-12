ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory, IN

Global 'nitrogen fertilizer' shortage causing farmer frenzy

By Kit Hanley
WTHI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have experienced countless shortages throughout the pandemic. One that's impacting farmers right now is the lack of nitrogen fertilizer. News 10 met up with a farmer from Cory, Indiana to find out why this is happening. Nitrogen fertilizer prices started increasing last fall. This...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Milk without the cow: Cellular agriculture could be the future of farming, but dairy farmers need help

A new wave of cow-less dairy is hitting the market. In the United States, Perfect Day is using genetically modified fungi to produce milk protein for ice cream at a commercial scale. And pre-commercial companies, like TurtleTree and Better Milk, are engineering mammary cells to produce human and cow milk in laboratories, although these remain in the early stages of development. It might be some time before mammal-less dairy arrives in Canadian grocery stores. But these emerging technologies are part of the fourth agricultural revolution that aims to improve food security, sustainability and agricultural working conditions. With these promises for wins...
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Farmers are concerned about looming tariffs on fertilizers

A new economic analysis released today by researchers at Texas A&M University has corn growers raising concerns that pending tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers will create shortages and cause prices to increase even more for farmers, according to the National Corn Growers Association. “As part of this study, we conducted a...
AGRICULTURE
KOCO

Oklahoma farmers help bridge gap for communities amid supply chain shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY — Meat shortages led by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by issues in the supply chain could be a thing of the past with Oklahoma farmers bridging the gap. "Typically, you can find some more options shopping locally," said Meriruth Cohenour, with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture. "There is also a great benefit to your community. You are supporting your neighbors."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cory, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
bizjournals

Industry insight: The cause and effect of the labor shortage

For the past decade, the construction industry’s hottest topic has continued to be the shrinking pool of qualified, skilled workers to hire for job sites. The addition of the pandemic to the mix has only increased the pressure on an already understaffed, yet highly in-demand industry. This demand is especially visible in Florida, where a value of more than $37 billion in building permits were approved in the state in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Soaring fertilizer prices have farmers bracing for spring planting

As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas — adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

New insurance option available for corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen

Corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen now have another option for insurance coverage. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency Wednesday announced the details of its Post Application Coverage Endorsement in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use this practice that saves producers money and is considered better for natural resources.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nitrogen Fertilizer#Frenzy#Soybean#Livestock#Wthi
missouribusinessalert.com

Indicators in Focus: Farmers watch as fertilizer prices soar

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. After fertilizer prices reached new record highs in late 2021, the agriculture sector is watching the price of that key input with great interest in the new year. Agriculture has not been...
MISSOURI STATE
AG Week

Soil testing and following research can help farmers save on nitrogen fertilizer

High input prices means farmers will want to be especially judicious about the amount of nitrogen fertilizer they apply on their corn crops this spring. One way that farmers who have regularly used manure as a nitrogen source — applying it for the past 20 years —can determine how many nitrogen “credits” are in the soil, is to test their soil to determine how much more is needed, said Brad Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension educator, water resources.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Managing diseases and insects in greenhouses

Growing plants, whether for food or landscapes, is not easy. There are so many variables that can go wrong. Growing crops in a greenhouse permits greater control of environmental conditions, such as temperature, light and moisture, and allows for more precise delivery of nutrients. However, greenhouses can also provide the perfect environment for insects and diseases.
AGRICULTURE
impact601.com

Nitrogen-efficient crops pursued

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer. “Increasing efficiency is one of the...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wlds.com

Retail Fertilizer Price Rise To Cause Food Cost Inflation in 2022

Retail fertilizer prices have risen to record highs, starting in the Fall. According to a DTN survey in November, 7 of 8 major fertilizer prices posted an average cost of $522 a ton in the fourth week of October. According to RFD-TV, a December report showed that recorded prices are starting to slow down some with just 3 out of the 8 major fertilizers moving slightly higher.
BUSINESS
capitalpress.com

Researchers warn farmers to prepare for glyphosate shortage

University extension services nationwide are alerting farmers to a glyphosate shortage that is expected to worsen in 2022. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in some common weed killers, including Roundup. According to USDA's Economic Research Service, glyphosate has been the most widely used herbicide in the U.S. since 2001. The...
AGRICULTURE
cbs19news

Farmers facing soaring fertilizer costs

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says farmers getting ready for spring planting are facing soaring fertilizer costs. Fertilizer is necessary for farms so they can get the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their agricultural operations afloat. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Item

STORIES OF THE YEAR COVID-19 causes shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on supply chains, causing shortages across the Valley. In June, The Daily Item took a special look at some of the effects of those nationwide shortages on Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. President Joe Biden said he was forming a task force to help undo bottlenecks in the American product supply chain affecting products from food to housing materials to computer chips and raw minerals, according to a report by The Associated Press.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
cbslocal.com

COVID, Worker Shortages Causing Shipping Delays

The postal service is dealing with shipping delays, in part because of the recent COVID surge. Jeff Wagner learned it's an issue we're dealing with from our mailboxes to grocery store shelves.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy