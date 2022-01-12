ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neutral numbers on big report day

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally. USDA report day. Producers and traders alike have been long awaiting this day. Some call this day the most important USDA report day. One thing is for certain, USDA released a plethora of numbers today at 12 noon eastern time. Today, the numbers are not contained in one...

MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

La Nina halts Brazil's soy record as analysts see crop declines

The world's largest soybean producer and exporter will fail to deliver a record crop this year. Crop forecasters have slashed their estimates for Brazil's soy output as persistent drought and heat caused losses in the nation's south. Production is now seen below last year's level, when the South American nation reaped 137.3 million tons. The harvest could have reached as much as 145 million tons this season, according to initial forecasts.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Why Supply Chain Woes Might Not Carry into 2022

After warnings that began before Halloween about supply chain issues that could leave Americans with few gifts under their Christmas trees, reports found shoppers actually received most of their gifts on time. But the images of dozens of container ships waiting to dock at California ports were jarring. Unsurprisingly, though, retailers proved how nimble and resilient they could be. Heading into 2022, the supply chain remains a concern. But experts believe stores and brands have exceeded expectations, given the many challenges they faced. And with further preparation companies will remain competitive, despite any supply chain hurdles. Matt Shay, president and CEO of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS

