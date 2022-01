Attack on Titan is finally back for the fourth and final season, and has kicked off the new episodes with Eren Yeager and Reiner Braun's biggest and bloodiest rematch yet. Eren and Reiner have been the key components of the series ever since it was revealed that Reiner was actually a traitor from a wholly different country, and the first half of the fourth season began building towards their inevitable rematch after the two of them first clashed in Marley. In fact, that was the major cliffhanger the midseason finale left off as fans anticipated seeing this major clash in the anime.

