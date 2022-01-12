Giant 180 million-year-old fossil discovered in U.K.

The UK could suffer major bird flu outbreaks every year, a senior government official has warned.Professor Ian Brown, head of virology at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), said it was not known exactly why there have been record outbreaks for two years in a row, as well as a rare human case this winter.But he told The Independent these events suggest something is changing and “we need to understand what is driving it”. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months, which the government says is the country’s...

